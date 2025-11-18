Burnham Police issue appeal after early morning burglary at convenience store

Burnham-On-Sea Police have issued an appeal for information after an early morning burglary at a convenience store over the weekend.

The Londis convenience store in Brean, located opposite Pontins, was broken into during the early hours of Saturday morning (November 15th).

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We received a report of a burglary at a shop in South Road, Brean, at around 2.10am on Saturday.”

“Three unidentified men on bikes were seen to break into the store and leave with a bag of items, which is thought to include tobacco and alcohol, before heading north along South Road.”

“Officers arrived and carried out patrols in the area but there was no trace of the suspects.”

“CCTV and forensic enquiries are being carried out and any witnesses or those with information are asked to call us on 101 quoting reference number 5225320233 or complete our online appeals form.”

Pictured: The Brean store was taped off by Police as they started their investigation