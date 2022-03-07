Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club members collected more than £2,000 at the weekend to help people in Ukraine affected by the war with Russia.

The team carrtied out two days of collections on Saturday and Sunday at Sanders Garden Centre in Brent Knoll.

Burnham Rotary Club President Chris Ashton thanked all those who had given donations and Sanders Garden Centre for their support, with a total of £2,025.72 being raised.

He said the support had been humbling and told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have all been shocked at the horrendous scenes coming out of Ukraine this week and wanted to help.”

“The money collected will help the Rotary Foundation buy medical supplies on the ground in Ukraine and the bordering areas.”