Grenville Cole

An incredible Burnham-On-Sea pensioner is celebrating again this week after proving that age is no barrier to success by breaking a British swimming record.

Grenville Cole, 91, set a new record in the 90-94 year age group at a swimming championships held in Swansea on Saturday (March 6th).

Grenville, who trains at Burnham’s Swim and Sports Academy, broke the British record in his age category for the 50-metre breaststroke by two seconds, setting a new record of one minute and eight seconds.

Grenville’s accomplishment is all the more remarkable because he only re-started swimming in 2014 following a 68-year gap after his wife and daughter passed away.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I gave up swimming when I was 15 back in 1946 – the opportunities then were not the same as today even though I loved the sport and was a strong swimmer. There was a 68-year gap before I got back into the pool in 2014.”

“I’d just wondered if I could still swim, and gave it a go. Despite feeling exhausted, the first few times I kept it going and now swim at Burnham Pool three times a week.”

“On one occasion Sara from the Swim and Sports Academy asked whether I’d considered entering the Swimming Masters. I didn’t think I’d have a chance, but said I’d give it a go and haven’t looked back. I love swimming!”

Last year, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here how he’d set a new 50-metre in his age group at the National Masters Swimming Championships at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

See video footage here of Grenville’s swim 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page