An incredible Burnham-On-Sea pensioner is celebrating again this week after proving that age is no barrier to success by breaking a British swimming record.

Grenville Cole, 91, set a new record in the 90-94 year age group at a swimming championships held in Swansea on Saturday (March 6th).

Grenville, who trains at Burnham’s Swim and Sports Academy, broke the British record in his age category for the 50-metre breaststroke by two seconds, setting a new record of one minute and eight seconds.

Grenville’s accomplishment is all the more remarkable because he only re-started swimming in 2014 following a 68-year gap after his wife and daughter passed away.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “I gave up swimming when I was 15 back in 1946 – the opportunities then were not the same as today even though I loved the sport and was a strong swimmer. There was a 68-year gap before I got back into the pool in 2014.”

“I’d just wondered if I could still swim, and gave it a go. Despite feeling exhausted, the first few times I kept it going and now swim at Burnham Pool three times a week.”

“On one occasion Sara from the Swim and Sports Academy asked whether I’d considered entering the Swimming Masters. I didn’t think I’d have a chance, but said I’d give it a go and haven’t looked back. I love swimming!”

Last year, Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here how he’d set a new 50-metre in his age group at the National Masters Swimming Championships at Sheffield’s Ponds Forge International Sports Centre.

See video footage here of Grenville’s swim