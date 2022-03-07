Burnham-On-Sea fire crews rescued a man in Highbridge on Sunday (March 6th) who had fallen down a bank of the River Brue.

Crews were called to the riverside next to the Highbridge Quay housing development just after 3pm.

A fire spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Fire control received a call reporting that someone had fallen down an embankment into a river. Two fire engines and a specialist rescue team were sent.”

“On arrival, crews were able to confirm that this person had fallen down the embankment but was not in the water. Crews rescued him by using a triple extension ladder.”

The spokesman added that the man had not been seriously hurt.