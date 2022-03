A public toilet block at Apex Park in Highbridge is to temporaily close, Sedgemoor District Council has announced.

“The toilet block in Apex Park will be closed from Wednesday, March 16th until Friday, March 18th in order that new doors can be fitted,” says a council spokesperson.

“Signage will be put on the block in advance to let people know they will be closed. We apologise in advance for any inconvenience.”