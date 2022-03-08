Cheddar Gorge and Caves is set to re-welcome visitors after being closed for more than 18 months due to the Covid pandemic.

Owners say that air purifiers have been installed throughout the caves and new lighting will help to guide visitors through the underground systems.

On April 1st, people will get a chance to explore Cheddar Gorge once again. The shops and café will also be reopened, along with Jacob’s Ladder and the Museum of Prehistory.

A spokesperson says: “The lights are designed to naturally accentuate the caves spectacular geological formations as well as illuminate new areas which had not been visible previously.”

“Sensors activated by visitor movement through the caves will also heighten the experience.”

The gorge was formed more than half a million years ago during the many ice ages of the period as melting permafrost carved through the limestone.