New benches, gull-proof litter bins and picnic tables are set to be installed on Burnham-On-Sea seafront as part of a big upgrade, it has been confirmed this week.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is overseeing the improvements along The Esplanade in partnership with Sedgemoor District Council.

The overhaul will also see lampposts and bollards being painted along the seafront to smarten up their appearance.

A Town Council spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We will provide ten new replacement benches on the seafront, along with two standard benches and two picnic benches within the new seafront play area.”

“Seafront lampposts and bollards will get a new coat of paint this spring, which will extend their lifespan and smarten up the metalwork. The lighting columns have been tested in readiness for SDC’s upcoming LED installations and are structurally sound.”

“Five new and replacement bins with gull flaps will also be installed on the seafront, along with four bins in the new play area. SDC has plans to replace even more of the older seafront bins after April.”

She adds: “The initial bin replacement scheme will take place during April and May, ahead of the Great British Spring Clean, 28th May until 13th June, which the TC’s grounds staff are looking forward to joining in with.”

“The grounds staff will be litter picking throughout the towns and will be seeking volunteers from the community to help out, so for more information please email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.”