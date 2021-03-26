She said eventually the badger placed itself between the harbour wall and a barge and Simon was able to catch it using a grasper, with the help of a man called Ben, who had raised the alarm about the badger’s predicament.

The wet and exhausted creature was then taken back to Secret World in East Huntspill and, after sleep and rest, the animal is “much brighter”.

“It is so rewarding to be able to help,” she says.