Burnham-on-Sea
Thu Nov 27, 2025
News

Street lighting fault leaves large stretch of seafront in darkness for weeks, prompting safety concerns

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea seafront at night

A large stretch of Burnham-On-Sea’s seafront has been left in darkness for almost two weeks due to a power fault affecting sixteen street lights, prompting safety concerns.

The columns are along the Esplanade between Burnham Pavilion and the Jetty. They have left a large section of the seafront without illumination during the evenings.

A Somerset Council spokesperson told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The lights in question on the Esplanade are subject to an incoming electricity supply fault. This has been reported to National Grid, the cable network owners with a target date of December 15th, 2025.”

Burnham-On-Sea seafront at night

The spokesperson adds: “This is within their Ofgem regulated timescales to fix a multiple street light fault.”

Local residents have voiced their concerns about the prolonged outage. One resident living on the Esplanade got in touch with Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We understand faults happen, but several weeks without lights is far too long. It needs fixing urgently.”

And a dog walker who uses the Esplanade regularly adds: “It’s worrying walking along the seafront at night without the street lighting – it feels unsafe.”

Regular updates regarding resolution of fault are available by calling National Grid on 0800 096 3080 quoting the reference number: 5841590.

