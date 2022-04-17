Burnham-On-Sea tourism businesses have seen a ‘tremendous’ start to the new season after a bumper Easter holiday period and busy forward bookings for the summer.

Warm weather has coincided with the Easter weekend, leading to an influx of extra visitors into Burnham.

Car parks were at full capacity at peak times on Saturday and Sunday as people enjoyed the hottest days of the year so far in Burnham.

Ian Jefferies, manager at Burnham’s tourist information centre, said: “It’s been a tremendous start to the season following a difficult couple of years. The weather was perfect over the Easter weekend and this meant many local holiday parks told us they were full. Foward bookings for the summer also look very positive as well.”

A Burnham Chamber of Trade spokesperson added: “It was great to see Burnham town centre buzzing with extra shoppers and visitors again at the start of the new season during the last few days. Several shops and cafes reported a welcome uplift in trade and we hope this continues through the summer season.”