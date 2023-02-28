Burnham United Juniors Under 8’s have proudly unveiled their new-look kit thanks to the backing of a new sponsor.

The team, pictured here, has received the support of building contractor MJS Group who as their new sponsor for the year ahead as they play in the Somerset Junior Premier League.

Club Chairman Paul Sealey this week thanked the company for their “generous support” of the team.

Shown are coaches Paul, Kieran and Hamish with Dexter, Jesse, Harrison, Tristan, Lincoln, Rory, Albie, JJ, Teddy, Lincoln, Freddie, Chayton, Emma and Lucas.

Pictured: Burnham United Juniors Under 8 (Mike Lang Photography)