Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club celebrates glowing County Championships results

Burnham-On-Sea Swimming Club is celebrating a great set of Somerset ASA County Championships results.

The Somerset ASA County Swimming Championships have taken place over several recent weekends and, for the smallest club present, Burnham-On-Sea achieved some great results.

The Burnham qualifiers were swimming against the best club in the UK, Millfield School, plus other strong Somerset clubs.

The highlights of the championships included Burnham finalist Caspar Payne in the Under-12 100m Butterfly coming 4th in the final, just outside the medals.

Two Burnham relay teams were fielded this year, a boys 14/U Freestyle and Medley relay, who came 5th and 6th place. The three reserve finalists also did well with places – Marcus Payne x 2 and Jess Duncan x 1. Marcus also achieved a club record which had been held since the 1990s plus two regional consideration times, again for Marcus.

The Burnham club’s Kelly Podbury explained that given that the Burnham club trains for a maximum of three hours per week, compared to other clubs who swim in the region of 5-15 hours per week, it makes the local results all the more special.

Kelly adds: “All in all, it was a great championships for a small community club, a team of 18 swimmers in which we swam 45 events in total and achieving 30 personal best times.”

“Whilst we celebrate the Championships we also keep our eye firmly on other competitions we participate in – and the Cotswold Series is a particular favourite. 20 teams in the South West compete for a place in either the A, B or C league final. So far this year we have swum in two of five rounds, with 36 swimmers representing our club and achieving 20 personal best times.”

“We have also been awarded the accolade of Swim England SwimMark club, a yearly quality check that ensures we are compliant and offer the best to our swimmers. This will be about the 10th year in succession we have achieved this award, demonstrating our commitment to the club and our communities it serves.”

“With the increase in the cost of living we were worried that we may have to increase our fees, however, our committee have agreed this year that fees will not be increased, we review this every six months but see no reason to put added pressure on families who are already having a hard time with everything else in life continuing to creep up. We can do this because our workforce are all volunteers and our Treasurer keeps our accounts healthy and safe.”

Kelly adds: “The future of our club is ever strengthening – we have been succession planning for over 5 years now, working with our younger generation, looking to take over the coaching when our Head Coach retires in July 2024, our 50th year anniversary!”

“It is so great to see volunteers returning to the club who used to swim, they are now back, teaching, coaching, joining the committee and securing Burnham-On-Sea Swimming club for another 50 years. It brings a tear to the eye when you watch them on poolside giving up their time to keep our community safe in the water.”

“This year, after a 10 year gap, we are planning a visit to Crealy Adventure Park for all members and their families, an opportunity to spend time with swimming friends. A good number have signed up for the day out and we are looking forward to our road trip down the M5.”

“Finally, September 2024 is the 50th year anniversary of the formation of the club. We are planning to mark this with a celebration and would like to hear from anyone who has been a member of the club, we can then send you updates of plans for the celebration in the hope that you will all be able to join us.” See more at: 50th Anniversary interest form response

If you want to know more about the club click here. There are spaces available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday for competitive swimmers and on Tuesdays and Thursdays for learn-to-swim and operate a waiting list but you won’t wait long.