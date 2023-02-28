Burnham and Highbridge Town Council is set to hold a drop-in session this week for residents to meet councillors ahead of their next meeting.

A spokesperson says: “On Monday 6th March there will be a meeting of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council at the Old Courthouse on Jaycroft Road, starting at 7pm.”

“Prior to this there will be a drop in session on Wednesday 1st March to be held at Morland Community Hub, Pearce Drive, Highbridge,TA9 3FU.”

“The drop in session will be from 10 am until 12 noon and will be an opportunity for residents to meet with Councillors and discuss the agenda.”