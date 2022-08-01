A group of young football players from Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge travelled to Wembley to see history made when England won the womens Euro 2022 final.

The England ‘Lionesses’ beat Germany 2-1 after extra time in an historic game on Sunday.

A group of young players from Burnbridge Wanderers, accompanied by their coach, had tickets for the big game and watched the incredible match unfold before joining the celebrations.

Coach Harriet Jones said: “We had the best day ever, such a memorable experience! It was absolutely mind blowing.”

“We enjoyed celebrating, dancing and singing at the ground long into the night!”

She added: “This was such a fantastic long-awaited England Euros win! The England team have been amazing!”

Burnbridge Wanderers players Amelia, Ayva, Miley, Frankie and Roxy were accompanied by coach Harriet Jones and mums Nicky Phillips, Kelly David, Lucinda Hill and Stacey Smith.

Darrel Conibeer, Chairman of Burnbridge Wanderers, said: “Our girls team has had so much interest this season and hopefully the club can build on this in the near future.”

“A big thank you goes to Stacey Smith for sorting out the tickets.”