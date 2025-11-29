Burnham’s BAY Centre issues urgent appeal for volunteers to help keep it running

Burnham-On-Sea’s Bay Centre has issued an urgent appeal for new volunteers to help keep the busy community facilities running.

The centre, located in Cassis Close, has been serving the town since 1966, providing a welcoming space for activities, events and local groups. It is run entirely by a small charity committee, most of whom are now in their late 70s and 80s.

The centre’s committee it is now in “urgent need” of more volunteers as some of those who have managed bookings and book‑keeping are stepping back to enjoy a well‑earned retirement, leaving vital roles vacant.

A spokesperson tells Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Without new volunteers to take on these tasks, we face the real possibility that the Bay Centre may not be able to continue in its current form.”

The centre is seeking people who can spare a little time to help with managing room reservations and liaising with groups, as well as keeping simple financial records and sending out invoices at the end of the month.

“You don’t need specialist experience — just reliability, willingness to learn, and a desire to support your community,” the spokesperson adds.

Anyone interested in helping is asked to email baybookings@gmail.com. The spokesperson adds: “Hopefully, we can ensure the Bay Centre continues to serve our community for years to come.”