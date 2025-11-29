11.1 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Nov 29, 2025
News

Yellow weather warning issued as heavy rain set to hit Burnham this weekend

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for Somerset, including the Burnham-On-Sea area, with heavy rain forecast to bring potential disruption this weekend.

The first warning comes into effect today (Saturday, November 29th) from 6am until 11:59pm, covering much of Somerset. A second warning is in place from midnight until 3pm on Monday, December 1st.

A Met Office spokesperson said: “Rain, heavy at times, is expected to develop across southwest England on Friday night and spread north-eastward during Saturday before clearing into the North Sea. Strong winds may accompany this heavy rain, particularly across eastern parts of England on Saturday night.”

It says up to 50mm of rainfall is possible in some areas, raising the risk of some surface flooding.

Motorists are being advised to take extra care, with spray and flooding on roads likely to increase journey times.

