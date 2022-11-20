Burnham-On-Sea’s Footprints Nursery has raised more than £600 for Children in Need by holding a sponsored walk.

The children and staff, along with family and friends, took part in Friday’s seafront walk in there pyjamas.

They walked from Burnham jetty to the sailing club and back, finishing wish a walk through the High Street to raise money for the charity.



“This follows a number of activities that our children have been taking part in over the last year to help others,” says the nursery’s Kellie Sanders.

“In recent months, the children started a food collection at the nursery which they delivered to the local Foodbank, as well as laying flowers and sending messages of support for The Queen and her family when she sadly passed.”

“As a nursery we feel it is important to teach our children from an early age the importance of being part of their community and supporting others in need.”

“Our children and their families always make us very proud with their continued support of the nursery and all our events.”

“So far we have managed to raise a whopping £615.87, with lots more donations still to come in. The children and adults all had a lovely time on our walk this morning, meeting lots of lovely people and having a jolly good sing song along the way whilst raising some money for a great cause.”

“We are really grateful to Ray’s Café and GH Tyres for their extremely generous donations.”

Click here for the fundraising page