Highbridge’s town centre was lit up for the festive season on Saturday night (November 19th) when the Deputy Mayor hit a switch to officially turn on its Christmas lights.

Dozens of families attended the event outside the Community Hall in Market Street to turn on the festive street lights and the town’s Christmas tree.

The celebrations began with a lantern parade, organised by arts group Seed, followed by carol singing with Churchfield School’s choir accompanied by St John’s Church vicar, Rev Martin Little.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Sharon Perry led the ceremony alongside Highbridge Chamber of Trade’s Mike Murphy.

The event included a range of festive family fun in the town centre during the day, including an all day Elf Trail and visit by Santa organised by Maiseys Bakery. Highbridge Community Hall also hosted a Christmas Craft Fair and Create You held a Christmas Fair.

The event was supported by Our Highbridge, Seed Sedgemoor, Fuse, Highbridge Chamber of Trade, Create You, Maiseys Bakery, Burnham and Highbridge Town Council, Sopha and Barnies.

Cllr Perry told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was a lovely day of entertainment to mark the start of Highbridge’s Christmas celebrations – it was wonderful to see so many families and young people enjoying it.”