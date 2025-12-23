PHOTOS: Burnham’s Mayor makes Christmas visits to care homes with town crier

Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor and Town Crier have made Christmas visits to several local care homes this week.

Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, along with Town Crier Alastair Murray, spread festive cheer in Burnham care homes on Monday (December 22nd).

They started off at Kathleen Chambers before heading to Burnham War Memorial Hospital, Abbeyfield independent living home, Tudor Lodge, Stratton House and Frith House to wish residents and staff a happy Christmas.

The Mayor said: “We were both so impressed at the dedication of the staff in the care homes – it was lovely to call in and see them and their residents, continuing this annual festive tradition.”

Pictured: Burnham-On-Sea’s Mayor and Consort Leanne with the Town Crier making a visit to Frith House and Tudor Lodge this week