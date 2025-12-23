Pharmacy opening times over Christmas and New Year in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge

Several pharmacies in Burnham‑On‑Sea, Highbridge and Berrow will be open at these varied times over the festive period.
Pharmacists can help with minor health concerns, offering clinical advice and over-the-counter medicines for a range of minor illnesses, such as coughs, colds, sore throats, tummy trouble and aches and pains.
Here’s a summary of confirmed opening times for key dates from the NHS central listings:
Christmas Eve
- All listed local pharmacies open, including Boots, Burnham-On-Sea Pharmacy, and Tesco In‑Store Pharmacy.
Christmas Day
- All local pharmacies are closed except Burnham-On-Sea Pharmacy at 18 Victoria Street, which will open from 12pm to 2pm
Boxing Day
- Only Burnham-On-Sea Boots Pharmacy will be open from 10am to 4pm
Saturday 27th December
Pharmacies open will be:
- Day Lewis Pharmacy Berrow Medical Centre, Brent Road: 9am-1pm
- Boots Pharmacy, 15-17 High Street: 9am-5pm
- Burnham on Sea Pharmacy, 18 Victoria Street: 9am-1pm
- Tesco In-Store Pharmacy Ben Travers Way: 9am-9pm
- Allied Pharmacy Highbridge 22 Market Street: 9am-1pm
- Jhoots Pharmacy Highbridge Medical Centre, Pepperall Road: 9am-1pm
Sunday 28th December
- Only Tesco In‑Store Pharmacy will be open, from 10am-4pm.
Monday 29 to Wednesday 31st December
- All pharmacies resume normal weekday hours.
New Year’s Day
- Most pharmacies closed, but Burnham on Sea Boots Pharmacy in the High Street will be open from 10am to 4pm
Friday 2nd January
- All pharmacies return to regular hours.
Emergency services remain available 24/7 via NHS 111.