Burnham residents invited to suggest sites for EV chargepoints as Somerset secures £3.78m funding

Somerset Council has secured more than £3.7 million in government funding to dramatically expand electric vehicle (EV) charging across the county — and local residents in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area are being asked to help decide where the new chargepoints should go.

The investment, part of the Government’s Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) scheme, will support the installation of at least 1,606 new public charging sockets in on‑street and car park locations over the next two years. The chargers will be low‑powered (3.5kW and 7kW) and aimed at overnight or long‑stay use, particularly benefiting people who do not have off‑street parking.

A preferred supplier has been selected and is expected to be confirmed soon. They will install, operate and maintain the network under a 17‑year concession, contributing at least 60% of the total project cost on top of the government funding.

To ensure chargers are placed where they are most needed, Somerset Council is inviting the public to suggest suitable on‑street locations via its new EV charging webpage.

Suggestions could include residential roads, areas with limited driveway access, or places with high footfall. All proposed sites will be assessed for pavement width, road safety, and access to power. Only land owned by Somerset Council or adopted highway land will be considered.

Suitable locations in the Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge, Brent Knoll, Brean and Huntspill areas will then be passed to the supplier for further checks and site visits before any final approvals are made.

The council says community involvement will be central to the rollout. Once potential sites have been reviewed, the project team and chargepoint operator will consult with local residents and parish, town and city councils ahead of installation.

Further updates are expected in the coming months as the programme progresses.

Councillor Richard Wilkins, Somerset Council’s Lead Member for Transport and Waste Services, said the investment would help more residents make the switch to cleaner transport.

“By inviting residents to suggest locations, we’re making sure new chargepoints are installed where they will make the biggest difference to local communities,” he told Burnham-On-Sea.com.