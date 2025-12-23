9.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Dec 23, 2025
Burnham Baptist Church holding free Christmas family fun day today
News

Burnham Baptist Church holding free Christmas family fun day today

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea baptist church

Families in Burnham-On-Sea are being invited to enjoy a free festive fun day at Burnham Baptist Church today (Tuesday, December 23rd).

The church is opening its doors from 10am to 12 noon for a special Christmas Funday aimed at children aged 0–16.

The free event will feature bouncy castles, Christmas crafts, games and refreshments.

All children must be accompanied by an adult, and the bouncy castles are limited to those aged 14 and under, but organisers say there will be plenty of activities suitable for all ages.

The church is also encouraging children who don’t usually attend its Tiny Tots or Remix clubs to come along and find out more about the groups, as well as hear about its new youth initiative launching in January — the Impact Youth Café.

For more information, residents can contact the church office at admin@burnhambaptists.org.

