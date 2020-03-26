Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club is holding a live online quiz and Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity is broadcasting a live kids entertainment show to help entertain local people during the ongoing Coronavirus lockdown.

The social club and holiday park are both temporarily closed to protect staff and customers in line with the the Government’s guidelines. However, they are using Facebook to beam their shows to local audiences.

The Ritz Club’s quiz starts at 6pm on its Facebook page. “It’s just something to get people together at home in their family units or on their own and then to comment throughout the two rounds – it will provide a break from the doom and gloom at the moment,” says manager Paul Hale.



Brean’s Holiday Resort Unity is also live-streaming a kids entertainment show at 11am tiday on its Facebook page featuring the park’s entertainer Chunkie Russell.