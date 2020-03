A Burnham-On-Sea photographer has captured this stunning time-lapse image of the international space station from the town.

Thomas O Macrae snapped the space station’s line of movement on Wednesday during a clear, starry night.

He told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It was taken at home in my garden here in Burnham and you have been able to see it this week with the naked eye travelling across the night sky.”

He says he used a DSLR camera with time lapse settings of Iso 200, f2.5 at 30 seconds.