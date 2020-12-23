Tesco in Burnham-On-Sea has joined the company’s stores across the UK in introducing purchasing limits on some products including eggs, rice, soap and toilet roll.

The move is to make sure everyone has access to the products, Tesco has said in an email to customers.

Customers are allowed to buy up to three of each item.

The move comes as almost 3,000 lorries were stranded in Kent after restrictions on travel and freight between the UK and France were introduced.

Tesco says it has “good stock levels” and customers should “shop as you normally would.”

Tesco also introduced limits on some products in September in a bid to prevent a repeat of the panic-buying that led to shortages in March.

France shut its UK border for 48 hours on Sunday amid concern about the new coronavirus variant spreading.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced last night that some travel can resume, providing lorry drivers test Covid negative. Dozens of other countries have banned UK arrivals.