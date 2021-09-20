Bus services in Burnham-On-Sea, Taunton and Bridgwater were severely disrupted on Tuesday (September 21st) because of staff shortages.

Operator Buses of Somerset said the ongoing staff absences were being caused by sickness and Covid-19.

It says: “Our driving team are working rest days and coming in early/staying later to cover journeys. Huge thanks to them as always. Supervisors are also out covering what they can.”

“We thank you, our passengers, for the ongoing understanding during this difficult period.”

As well as warning of disruption at the Taunton depot, the operator warned the following services in the Bridgwater area had been cancelled:

14:40 Taunton to Burnham (15:31 from Bridgwater)

16:06 Burnham to Taunton (16:45 from Bridgwater)

17:40 Taunton to Bridgwater 15:45 Bridgwater to Taunton

16:40 Taunton to Burnham (17:31 from Bridgwater)

18:06 Burnham to Bridgwater

The transport operator said it was due to issues with staff availability.