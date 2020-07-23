A busy Burnham-On-Sea town centre barber shop has expanded into new larger premises.

Lowe’s Barber Shop in Burnham High Street originally opened its doors in 2018 but just 24 months later it has expanded into a bigger vacant premises situated next door to the original shop.

The expansion follows a redevelopment project to transform the interior into a spacious, light and modern barber shop.

“The new shop offers the same clean and professional high standards as you’ve come expect from the Lowe’s Team,” said owner Mike Lowe.

“You can now choose to pre-book your appointment from our new website which was been developed in partnership with local firm Noizee.Media, whilst walk-in appointments are also available throughout most days.”

“I am extremely pleased with how the shop has turned out, we’ve had lots of positive comments from customers, and high street traders.”

“Our booking system has been well received, and people are finding it easy to book, we are also able to book people personally if they pop in.”

“We are exceptionally grateful to everyone who has helped with our expansion – and to our regular customers who are now returning as Covid-19 restrictions are eased. There have been some interesting home haircuts!”

A Burnham-On-Sea Chamber of Trade spokesman said: “It’s great to see this popular independent business thriving and growing in the heart of Burnham’s town centre. Our congratulations go to Mike and the team on the opening of their expanded new-look shop.”

Pictured: The new-look, expanded Burnham barber shop (Photos: Paul Aston Photography)