Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called out to tackle an accidental caravan blaze on Thursday (July 23rd).

Fire crews from Cheddar and Burnham-On-Sea attended the caravan whcih was alight at Laneside, Star, Near Winscombe just after 3.30pm.

“Gas bottles removed prior to the arrival of the fire service, and one caravan was completely destroyed by fire,” said a fire service spokesman.

“The remains of the caravan were extinguished using one hose reel jet. The cause was accidental.”