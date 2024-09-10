Cabaret performer Paulus bringing his show Victoria Wood show to Burnham-On-Sea

Cabaret performer Paulus is bringing his show ‘Looking For Me Friend: The Music of Victoria Wood’ to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on September 20th.

The show is a celebration of the music of the late comedy genius and national treasure written and performed by Paulus – of ‘The Cabaret Geek’, BBC1’s ‘All Together Now’ and ‘King of Cabaret’, The Stage.

A spokesperson says: “The show is filled with love, laughter and fabulous memories for Victoria Wood fans as well as being the ultimate ‘beginner’s guide’ for audiences new to her work.”

“Many of Victoria Wood’s best-loved songs through the decades are featured including It Would Never Have Worked, Reincarnation and, of course, the classic Ballad of Barry & Freda (Let’s Do It), as well as some of her lesser-known and more poignant compositions.”

“The acclaimed pianist Michael Roulston (Fascinating Aida) joins Paulus on stage, proving what many have known for decades: that it takes two men to do the work of one woman – half as well!”

Paulus adds: “I’m thrilled that we can continue travelling the UK for another year, celebrating a lost, much-loved friend. There’s nothing I love more than meeting fellow fans of the unforgettable Victoria Wood, and introducing a new generation to her wit, wisdom and word-play.”

Paulus, known as ‘The Cabaret Geek’, is an entertainer and educator specialising in cabaret. Best known for his appearances on BBC1’s All Together Now as a talent judge, his musical tribute to Victoria Wood premièred in London in 2020.

For fifteen years, Paulus had close ties to the cult London cabaret venue The Battersea Barge, producing many cabarets for them including the hugely successful talent contest Cheese ‘n’ Crackers, Diva Nite and their annual adult pantomimes.

For ten years, Paulus ran the entertainment agency Excess All Areas (formerly Better Chemistry) and under this banner he spearheaded the annual Cabaret Convention and London Cabaret Awards.

His expertise has been sought to judge many talent competitions including National Burlesque Awards, Drag Idol for Royal Vauxhall Tavern, Pride’s Got Talent, Musical Comedy Awards and Burlesque Idol at The Hippodrome Casino.

To find out more about Paulus and his show, see: www.lookingformefriend.com and to book tickets for the Burnham-On-Sea date, see: www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/ events/looking-for-me-friend