Twenty of the UK’s top land yachting enthusiasts were in action on Brean beach on Friday (March 3rd) when the British Land Yachting Championships returned.

The National Land Yachting Regatta, hosted by Brean Land Yacht Club, went ahead on Friday – but was not able to continue on Saturday due to a lack of wind.

Club spokesman Derek George told Burnham-On-Sea.com: ”We had a great day of racing on Friday with 20 participants from across the country enjoying it.”

“We got in a full day of racing, but the lack of wind on Saturday sadly meant the second day didn’t go ahead.”

The land yachts are powered along the beach at speeds of up to 55mph when there are brisk onshore winds.