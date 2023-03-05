Charlie – dubbed Britain’s loneliest dog – after being in kennels at Brent Knoll RSPCA near Burnham-On-Sea for over 500 days has found a potential new home.

As Burnham-On-Sea.com reported last week, the crossbreed, who is 9 years old, has been in the RSPCA Brent Knoll Rescue Centre in Brent Road since September 2021.

The RSPCA team were keen to find him a new home and issued an appeal to find a new owner.

Now, after numerous calls prompted by our story and other media, the team says a new owner has been found.

”We’ve had over 30 adoption applications since last weekend along with other enquiries about Charlie via telephone, email and messenger,” a spokeswoman told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“We are very pleased to say that a potential home has been identified and we are in communication with a family to complete our pre-adoption process, who we hope can come and meet Charlie very soon.”

“It’s safe to say that this boy is a special lad and is the favourite in the team – Charlie is loving life at the Animal Centre and joins the team every morning for tea break!” says a spokesman.

“However, as much as we all adore Charlie, we would love nothing better than to see him in a wonderful new home.”

Charlie is described by the RSPCA as a “shy but sweet pup” who craves contact and companionship. His favourite thing to do is to snuggle up on a sofa with his human friends.

Unfortunately, Charlie has been negatively impacted by previous domestic abuse and confrontation and so he is often wary of unfamiliar people, especially men. However, once he gets to know them, Charlie loves to be around them.