A dedicated Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club player has reached an impressive milestone this weekend by playing his 500th game for the town.

Tim Piper pulled on the Burnham shirt for the 500th time on Saturday (March 4th) in a milestone moment against Cheltenham North at home.

During a presentation afterwards in front of sponsors and former players, Club Chairman Lee Berry praised Tim for his “incredible dedication” to the club over many years. He was presented with a special framed shirt, a trophy, and a photo collage featuring some of his top tries.

Tim ran out onto the pitch at the start of Saturday’s milestone game accompanied by his two proud children, Ronnie and Ava, as pictured here. Supporters cheered on the Burnham side to a 45-12 victory.

Tim, 42, who started playing at age 16, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s not really sunk in – for me, I just focus on the next game but when the season finishes we’ll take a good look back at many fond memories.”

“I constantly enjoy playing with these lads, but I know the end is coming. We’ve been up and down over the years — and this year has been the most fun and successful.”

Fellow player Dan Bell adds: “It’s a momentous milestone that Tim has reached over a 25 year playing career.”

“During this time, Tim has had an indelible mark on Burnham Rugby Club and the wider community. He has seen the club through the highs of various promotions, stuck with us through the deepest of trenches, celebrated numerous cup victories and helped us refocus after plenty of defeats.”

“As he nears the end of his playing career, Tim continues to put his body on the line and is an instrumental part of the 1st XV squad where he regularly out performs those half his age. Ignoring the gate like defence, Tim is well known for his outrageous dummies and superb game control.”

“Off the field Tim is always looking to develop our club and has dedicated countless hours in various roles as Vice Chairman, Backs Coach and helped out throughout the junior section.”

“It has been a pleasure playing with Tim over the last decade and I am sure there are many past and current players who feel the same.”

“Individually and on behalf of the club I want to say a massive congratulations to Tim for such an incredible achievement. This is no small feat and speaks volumes about his dedication, commitment and love for the sport.”

It was also a special match on Saturday for Ryan Beard as he completed his 100th match for the Burnham club.