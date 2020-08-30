A car was left severely damaged after a collision in Burnham-On-Sea over the weekend.

The Volvo estate pictured here collided with another vehicle in Burnham’s Queen’s Drive near the Tesco roundabout.

No-one was understood to have been seriously hurt in the incident.

Police taped off the vehicle and have appealed for any eyewitnesses to come forward via the usual number, 101.

