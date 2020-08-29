These were the busy scenes in Burnham-On-Sea town centre on Saturday (August 29th) on one of the busiest weekends of the year.

The High Street was filled with people enjoying the sunny weather, as pictured here, while most were keeping socially distanced.

The temporary pedestrianisation scheme is in place to enable shoppers to keep safely distanced.

Matthew Barker, one of the marshalls looking after the pedestrianisation area, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s been busy with lots of people out safely using the High Street. This is the reason for the pedestrianisation scheme being in place.”

The temporary pedestrianisation scheme is set to be removed on September 6th at the end of the peak summer holiday period, following a decision by Burnham and Highbridge Town Council earlier in the month.