Brean Down has been featured in a list of the UK’s 20 best coastal walks in a national newspaper feature this weekend.

Saturday’s edition of The Times newspaper ran a supplement called ‘Britain’s 20 best walks by the sea’ which ranked Brean Down at number 17.

The feature, which was promoted on the paper’s front page, highlighted Brean Down’s panoramic views, historic fort and coastal wildlife.

Brean Parish Council Clerk Hazel Brinton said: “It’s lovely to have this national recognition for Brean.”

“Lots of people enjoy walking along Brean Down – locals as well as visitors. It’s a stunning promontory out into the Bristol Channel.”

“The National Trust have done a great job in maintaining it over the years for everyone to enjoy. The newspaper’s ranking is testiment to the fact that Brean has something for everyone.”