A line of motorcyclists roared into Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday afternoon (August 29th) during a regional bike run.

The ‘United Bikers Great Britain’ organised the event, travelling from Cheddar to Burnham seafront, and stopping off at the Pier Street car park, before heading out across the Somerset Levels.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com the gathering had been socially-distanced with the numbers of bikers limited to be compliant with Covid-19 guidelines. Bikers from across the region took part.