A driver and two passengers were left ‘shaken’ when a car slammed into a wall in Berrow and overturned early on Tuesday morning (December 28th).

A Vauxhall Corsa crashed in Barton Road, near the junction with Fairway Close, at 1am before overturning and ending upside down, causing substantial damage to a wall, pictured here, and leaving the road closed for several hours.

“There was a horrendous noise at 1am,” says one local resident. “It was extraordinary that the occupants got out safely, shaken but unharmed. The car was on its roof and had skidded along the road and flipped over.”

Police attended the scene and the vehicle was later recovered, allowing the road to re-open at around 4am.

Broadband Internet services in Berrow have also been affected in the area due to the damage to a roadside BT box.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is being asked by Burnham-On-Sea Police to call 101.