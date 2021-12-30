Police are seeking the public’s help to clampdown on speeding and anti-social driving in the Cheddar area.

Officers are working with residents and partner organisations to stamp out the ongoing problem.

They are also appealing to members of the public to report any incidents. A spokesperson for Sedgemoor and Hinkley Point Neighbourhood Policing team said: “We are aware of unacceptable levels of speeding and anti-social driving in the Cheddar area.” “Our officers are carrying out a policing plan and working with local people and partners to help resolve this issue.” “If you witness poor/dangerous driving or anti-social use of motor vehicles, please report it to us.” You can contact the team to report issues online here or call 101 and ask to speak to the Sedgemoor Neighbourhood Policing team.