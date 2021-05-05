Thousands of bluebells have burst into full bloom on the northern slopes of Brean Down.

The grassy slopes of the rocky peninsular have been transformed into a sea of blue this week, as pictured here on Tuesday.

Walkers and photographers have been enjoying the sight of the wild flowers at their very best.

The northern side of the Down is slightly more sheltered than the south and there is a deeper soil cover there too, making perfect conditions for the flowers.

Bluebells were voted Britain’s most popular wild flower in a recent nationwide poll.

Burnham-On-Sea.com’s photographer says that Brean Down’s wildlife seemed curious at his mid-evening visit, with rabbits, hares and a pheasant putting in appearances!