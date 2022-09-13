A special event is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday (September 20th) to celebrate ‘Older Persons Day’.

The free event will run from 10am until 3pm at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road with lots of information available for older members of the community.

A Burnham-On-Sea Police spokeswoman said: “It will be a day of free advice and information aimed at the older person living in Burnham-On-Sea, Highbridge and local villages.”

Among the groups supporting the day are SDC Lifeline, Somerset Road Safety, Dementia Connect, Somerset Independent Plus, Village agents, Fire service and Oakhouse Foods.

It is being held to coincide with the UN holding its upcoming worldwide UN Older Persons Day, which is held every year to support older people in their role as leaders and custodians of tradition.

“The International Day of Older Persons is an opportunity to highlight the important contributions that older people make to society and raise awareness of the opportunities and challenges of ageing in today’s world,” it adds.