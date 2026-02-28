One person injured after cement lorry topples into ditch in Berrow

A cement lorry overturned into a roadside ditch in Berrow on Friday (February 27th), leaving one person injured and prompting a temporary road closure.

Emergency services were called to Coast Road shortly after 11am, where the vehicle was found on its side.

Burnham-On-Sea Police attended the scene and closed the route while recovery crews worked to remove the lorry, as pictured here.

A Police spokesperson said: “At 11.08am we received a report of a single-vehicle collision in Coast Road in Berrow.”

“Officers attended and temporarily closed the road this afternoon while the lorry was recovered.”

“One person sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

There have been several similar incidents over the years along Coast Road due to soft verges.

A bus toppled over there in 2014, as Burnham-On-Sea.com reported here.