Life Cycle UK, a charity that promotes sustainable travel in Somerset by encouraging communities to encourage and enable cycling, is offering free cycle stands to businesses and community groups.

The charity is offering free cycle stands to community organisations, churches, charity venues, shops and small businesses via its ‘Take a Stand’ scheme, funded by the Hinkley Point Community Fund and Somerset Community Foundation.

It aims to improve access by bike and encourage people to take up or return to active travel as well helping transport links around rural Somerset – especially at venues in the Hinkley Point C-impacted areas of Somerset.

“The offer includes free delivery and installation of up to four sturdy ‘Sheffield stands’, meaning there is zero cost to the recipients – an essential factor in these difficult financial times,” says a spokesman.

“Our scheme will help organisations cater to the increased numbers of cyclists, whilst contributing towards cleaner air and healthier communities by encouraging more people to cycle.”

The subsidy is open to small organisations who do not have a budget for cycle parking, for example:

Small, local businesses such as independent shops, offices, pubs, and dental surgeries.

Voluntary sector and community organisations such as charities, community halls, sports venues or places of worship.

They can’t offer free stands to state-funded institutions such as schools or fire stations – or large businesses and for more information, full terms & conditions and to apply, click here.

Apply now via the website