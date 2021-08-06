Burnham-On-Sea Rugby Club is set to play its first game today (Saturday, August 6th) after a 525-day break due to the pandemic.

The club will be playing Marlborough RFC, starting at 2.30pm at the BASC Ground, in what promises to be an memorable match.

“It’s particularly special for us because former Burnham player and coach Elisi Vunipola is now the coach at Marlborough and it will be great to see him back in Burnham again this weekend,” club spokeswoman Sally Flack told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

“He will be accompanied by Bosco Tikoisuva and Fe’ao Vunipola in the pit, who are also heavily involved in the rugby world.”

“There’s also the possibility of a surprise international guest visiting the match.”

“We can’t open the bar yet while it continues to be used as a vaccination centrem but there will be drinks and refreshments available outside during the afternoon.”

“All are welcome to come along and spectate on a super match.”

Pictured: Archive photo of former Burnham player and coach Elisi Vunipola (Photo: Mo Hunt)