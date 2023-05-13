Charlie Chaplin’s first feature length film, The Kid, is coming to Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre on Sunday 21st May, fully remastered in 4K.

Burnham Book Festival organiser, Lewis Coleman, said: “We wanted to try something different.”

“In Bristol, I saw a book talk on Fred Karno, the impresario who discovered Chaplin, and thought this might be a nice thing to bring to our town.”

The Kid is a family friendly comedy, following the exploits of Charlie Chaplin’s character as he takes a young orphan under his wing. Packed with heart-warming hilarity, it’s recognised as a true film classic.

Author David Crump will give a talk on Karno and those he nurtured, including Stan Laurel, Will Hay, Max Wall and the Crazy Gang. After a short interval, this will be followed by The Kid.

“When we got the rights to the film,”

Lewis added. “They wanted us to use this new Criterion version. It’s actually not available in this country until the end of June, so this made it even more exciting.’”

Tickets cost £4 for the film, £4 for the talk or £6 for both events, which total two hours. They are available from The Princess Theatre website.

It starts at 11am and finishes shortly before the award ceremony for the Burnham Book Festival Writing Competition at 1.30pm.