Brent Knoll’s Sanders Garden Centre is holding an expert talk on ‘Plants for Summer Colour’ for residents in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

The talk on Tuesday May 23rd at 4.30pm will be given by resident staff member Tony Gray who is the company’s Diamond Club ‘garden doctor’.

“Tony has a wealth of experience spanning over 30 years and will share hints and tips on how to fill your garden with summer-long colour to enjoy year after year,” says a spokesman.

“Our talk will cover shrubs, perennials, climbing plants and more.”

“Come along and discover how to give your garden a colour makeover!”

Sanders will be holding a series of gardening talks and demonstrations hosted by Tony throughout the season.

For further information and to purchase tickets, see https://bluediamond.smart-tickets.co.uk

 
