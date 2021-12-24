A dazzling Christmas lights display in Burnham-On-Sea is raising money for charity while delighting families.

Barry and Jean Ramsden have transformed their front garden in Allendale Road into a  winter wonderland for the past eight years with colourful lights and illuminations.

The display, pictured here, includes giant gingerbread men and santas plus interactive items where passers-by can switch on lights and take their photo with festive backdrops.

“We love putting on a Christmas display for families and this year have decided to raise funds for charity – the RNLI – for the first time as they do such a super job,” says Barry.

 

 
