Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Foodbank says its team of volunteers are helping rising numbers of local families this month.

The Burnham team of 25 volunteers, pictured, are seeing rising demand over the Christmas period.

Burnham Foodbank’s head of operations, Maxine Bashford, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have seen an increase in family groups being referred to us for emergency food support.”

“As always, our local community have been hugely supportive and the level of donations has continued to rise.”

She adds: “We are extremely well stocked and as such have no immediate food shortages.”

“However, we’ve seen an increase in demand for toiletries so anyone wishing to donate may like to consider toiletries for men, women & children – shower gels, shampoo, deodorant & toothpaste.”

“Alternatively, as we use so many, we are always delighted to receive clean, strong ‘bags for life’ type carrier bags.”

She adds: “Our volunteer rota is full and we are extremely grateful for the amazing work our team does in supporting those in our communities facing challenging times.”

The team at Burnham’s Foodbank helped 1,828 people in the year to mid-November – including 421 children – as the pandemic has hit some families.

Foodbank sessions over Christmas & New Year:

Thursday 23rd 9:30–12:00 Hope Baptist, Highbridge

Friday 24th 10-12 Methodist Church, BOS Voucher exchange/ emergency food only

Closed: Christmas day, Boxing day, Bank holidays Monday 27th & Tuesday 28th

Thursday 30th 9:30–12:00 Hope Baptist, Highbridge

Friday 31st 10:30-12 Methodist Church, BOS Voucher exchange/ emergency food only.

Closed: New Year's day