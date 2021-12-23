Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’s Mayor, Cllr Mike Facey, has issued a Christmas message to local residents.

He sends his well wishes to residents of both towns and says: “I am delighted to wish our communities of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge a very Merry Christmas.”

“We are living in extraordinary times, and after another tough year it’s more important than ever to look after one another, keep ourselves safe and look forward to the New Year.”

“I hope 2022 brings joy and prosperity to you all. I wish you a wonderful Christmas and a happy New Year.”