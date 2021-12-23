The shortlist has been announced for the Somerset Business Awards 2022, with companies, charities and individuals from across the county – including in the Burnham-On-Sea area – vying for the honours.
The judges say they had a tough time whittling down the huge number of entries for the 2022 awards, which are run annually by the Somerset Chamber of Commerce.
Among the local firms shortlisted are Holiday Resort Unity in Brean, Jays Logistics in Highbridge, Somerlap at Mark, Green Goblet in Highbridge, plus E-FS of Highbridge and Poolbridge Accountancy Limited of West Huntspill.
The 2022 shortlisted nominees come from all corners of the county, including Highbridge, Brean, Mark, Bridgwater, Taunton, Wellington, Weston-super-Mare, Cheddar, Shepton Mallet, Yeovil, North Petherton, Westonzoyland, Bradford-on-Tone, Sparkford, Midsomer Norton, Nailsea, Roadwater, Merriott, Glastonbury, Wiveliscombe, Compton Martin, Norton St Philip, Ilminster, Henstridge and Langport.
This year is the 17th anniversary of the awards and the grand final will be hosted by BBC Somerset presenter and journalist Claire Carter at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare on March 11th, 2022.
The finalists will be announced at the beginning of February, following visits by the judges.
Somerset Chamber Executive Director, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Medium Business of the Year, Service Excellence and Environmental Achievement.
She says: “It was great to see so many entries from both Chamber members and non-members from all corners of the county and representing a wide range of sectors and industries.”
“These awards are the largest in Somerset and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all that is great about our diverse business community and I’m looking forward to the grand final in March.”
The 2022 shortlisted nominees are:
- Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):
Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton
J&K Aquatics, Bridgwater
Musgrove Willows, Westonzoyland
Protek Products, Shepton Mallet
Walker and Ling, Weston-super-Mare
- Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Enterprise South West):
Introtweet Ltd, Taunton
AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater
Long Hazel Park, Sparkford
Reflex Medical Limited, Shepton Mallet
- Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial):
Haven Timber Holdings Ltd, Norton St Philip
Hippychick Ltd, Bridgwater
Lendology CIC, Bradford-on-Tone
Race At Your Pace Ltd, Taunton
Transformations, Ilminster
- Large Business of the Year (sponsored by PKF Francis Clark):
Bradfords Building Supplies, Yeovil
Civils Store Ltd, Shepton Mallet
Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare
Sansum Solutions Group Limited, Cheddar
Somerset Larder, North Petherton
Ten Three Cleaning Ltd, Yeovil
- Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson):
Berry & Escott Ltd, Bridgwater
Double Brace, Bridgwater
Race At Your Pace Ltd, Taunton
Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
Talick Group Ltd, Glastonbury
- Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):
Age UK Somerset, Taunton
bibic, Langport
Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Wellington
St Margaret’s Hospice Care, Taunton
The Community Council for Somerset, Taunton
- Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):
Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton
Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge
Singer Instruments, Roadwater
Somerset Larder, North Petherton
WPA, Taunton
- Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):
Bridges Electrical Engineers Ltd, Midsomer Norton
Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil
MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater
Turnbull Infrastructure and Utilities, Nailsea
- Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):
Coffee Blue Somerset West and Taunton Ltd, Taunton
Emily Thompson Social media Coach (formerly Socially Styled), Ilchester
Otterhead House, Taunton
Owley Woods Glamping, Cheddar
South West Removals Ltd, Chard
The Birch Dementia Centre Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
- Employee of the Year (sponsored by Weston College):
Ryan Werner, AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater
Rebekah Blake, The Willow Set Preschool, Taunton
- Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity):
Holiday Resort Unity (Brean), Brean
Kinetic Kitchen, Ubley near Compton Martin
Long Hazel Park, Sparkford
New Leaf Life Design, Bridgwater
Somerlap Forest Products Ltd, Mark
Somerset Larder, North Petherton
Talick Group Ltd, Glastonbury
Towens Group Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
Green Goblet Ltd, Highbridge
- Service Excellence (sponsored by CETSAT):
Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton
Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare
House Fox Estate Agents, Weston-super-Mare
Jays Logistics (South West) Ltd, Highbridge
New Leaf Life Design, Bridgwater
The Levels Financial Ltd, Langport
- Somerset Manufacturer and Producer Award (sponsored by Garador):
E-FS Ltd, Highbridge
EPS Services and Tooling Ltd, Wiveliscombe
Greenbest Ltd, Henstridge
Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton
Somerlap Forest Products Ltd, Mark
- Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays):
ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott
Introtweet Ltd, Taunton
Lendology CIC, Bradford-on-Tone
Long Hazel Park, Sparkford
Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare
Sansum Solutions Group Limited, Cheddar