The shortlist has been announced for the Somerset Business Awards 2022, with companies, charities and individuals from across the county – including in the Burnham-On-Sea area – vying for the honours.

The judges say they had a tough time whittling down the huge number of entries for the 2022 awards, which are run annually by the Somerset Chamber of Commerce.

Among the local firms shortlisted are Holiday Resort Unity in Brean, Jays Logistics in Highbridge, Somerlap at Mark, Green Goblet in Highbridge, plus E-FS of Highbridge and Poolbridge Accountancy Limited of West Huntspill.

The 2022 shortlisted nominees come from all corners of the county, including Highbridge, Brean, Mark, Bridgwater, Taunton, Wellington, Weston-super-Mare, Cheddar, Shepton Mallet, Yeovil, North Petherton, Westonzoyland, Bradford-on-Tone, Sparkford, Midsomer Norton, Nailsea, Roadwater, Merriott, Glastonbury, Wiveliscombe, Compton Martin, Norton St Philip, Ilminster, Henstridge and Langport.

This year is the 17th anniversary of the awards and the grand final will be hosted by BBC Somerset presenter and journalist Claire Carter at the Winter Gardens Pavilion, in Weston-super-Mare on March 11th, 2022.

The finalists will be announced at the beginning of February, following visits by the judges.

Somerset Chamber Executive Director, Emma Rawlings, thanked everyone who had entered the awards and said the most hotly contested categories had included Medium Business of the Year, Service Excellence and Environmental Achievement.

She says: “It was great to see so many entries from both Chamber members and non-members from all corners of the county and representing a wide range of sectors and industries.”

“These awards are the largest in Somerset and are a fantastic opportunity to celebrate all that is great about our diverse business community and I’m looking forward to the grand final in March.”

The 2022 shortlisted nominees are:

Albert Goodman Family Business of the Year (sponsored by Albert Goodman):

Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton

J&K Aquatics, Bridgwater

Musgrove Willows, Westonzoyland

Protek Products, Shepton Mallet

Walker and Ling, Weston-super-Mare

Small Business of the Year (sponsored by Enterprise South West):

Introtweet Ltd, Taunton

AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater

Long Hazel Park, Sparkford

Reflex Medical Limited, Shepton Mallet

Medium Business of the Year (sponsored by Brook Financial):

Haven Timber Holdings Ltd, Norton St Philip

Hippychick Ltd, Bridgwater

Lendology CIC, Bradford-on-Tone

Race At Your Pace Ltd, Taunton

Transformations, Ilminster

Large Business of the Year (sponsored by PKF Francis Clark):

Bradfords Building Supplies, Yeovil

Civils Store Ltd, Shepton Mallet

Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare

Sansum Solutions Group Limited, Cheddar

Somerset Larder, North Petherton

Ten Three Cleaning Ltd, Yeovil

Best Use of Technology (sponsored by Porter Dodson):

Berry & Escott Ltd, Bridgwater

Double Brace, Bridgwater

Race At Your Pace Ltd, Taunton

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Talick Group Ltd, Glastonbury

Charity of the Year (sponsored by Clarke Willmott):

Age UK Somerset, Taunton

bibic, Langport

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, Wellington

St Margaret’s Hospice Care, Taunton

The Community Council for Somerset, Taunton

Employer of the Year (sponsored by Elite Staffing Solutions):

Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton

Poolbridge Accountancy Limited, Highbridge

Singer Instruments, Roadwater

Somerset Larder, North Petherton

WPA, Taunton

Investing in Somerset (sponsored by Hinkley Point C):

Bridges Electrical Engineers Ltd, Midsomer Norton

Cake Box Bakery, Yeovil

MMES 2012 Ltd, Bridgwater

Turnbull Infrastructure and Utilities, Nailsea

Start-up of the Year (sponsored by Teapot Creative):

Coffee Blue Somerset West and Taunton Ltd, Taunton

Emily Thompson Social media Coach (formerly Socially Styled), Ilchester

Otterhead House, Taunton

Owley Woods Glamping, Cheddar

South West Removals Ltd, Chard

The Birch Dementia Centre Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Employee of the Year (sponsored by Weston College):

Ryan Werner, AIP Welding Supplies Ltd, Bridgwater

Rebekah Blake, The Willow Set Preschool, Taunton

Environmental Achievement (sponsored by Gravity):

Holiday Resort Unity (Brean), Brean

Kinetic Kitchen, Ubley near Compton Martin

Long Hazel Park, Sparkford

New Leaf Life Design, Bridgwater

Somerlap Forest Products Ltd, Mark

Somerset Larder, North Petherton

Talick Group Ltd, Glastonbury

Towens Group Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

Green Goblet Ltd, Highbridge

Service Excellence (sponsored by CETSAT):

Alpha Housing Services Limited, Taunton

Container Team Ltd, Weston-super-Mare

House Fox Estate Agents, Weston-super-Mare

Jays Logistics (South West) Ltd, Highbridge

New Leaf Life Design, Bridgwater

The Levels Financial Ltd, Langport

Somerset Manufacturer and Producer Award (sponsored by Garador):

E-FS Ltd, Highbridge

EPS Services and Tooling Ltd, Wiveliscombe

Greenbest Ltd, Henstridge

Rotec Hydraulics Ltd, Taunton

Somerlap Forest Products Ltd, Mark

Rebuild and Thrive (sponsored by Barclays):

ARK at Egwood CIC, Merriott

Introtweet Ltd, Taunton

Lendology CIC, Bradford-on-Tone

Long Hazel Park, Sparkford

Regency Purchasing Group, Weston-super-Mare

Sansum Solutions Group Limited, Cheddar