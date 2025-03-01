Churches in Burnham-On-Sea area encouraged to make space for nature

Church communities across the Burnham-On-Sea area are being encouraged to join a wildlife initiative making use of churchyards and burial grounds.

‘Wilder Churches’ is a partnership between Somerset Wildlife Trust and the Diocese of Bath and Wells that supports communities to work together to find ways to make more space for nature on church land.

The ‘Wilder Churches’ initiative is promoting and take action for nature through a special online workshop, supported and attended by the Bishop of Bath and Wells.

The initiative has been running since 2021, and over 100 communities have already been taking action for nature in churchyards across Somerset and beyond.

The first event of 2025 promoting the scheme takes place online on Thursday 20th March, attended by the Bishop of Bath and Wells, who will be answering questions, providing inspiration, and sharing his vision for a greener, flourishing Diocese.

“Through community action, these often-overlooked natural areas can become more valuable spaces for nature and support a wide range of diverse plant and animal species,” says a spokesperson.

“This year, new communities are encouraged to get involved and help transform their local churchyard or burial ground into a haven for wildlife.”

“Those interested in learning more are invited to join a special online workshop on Thursday 20th March, which will be attended by the Bishop of Bath and Wells, Michael Beasley. Bishop Michael will be sharing his love for the natural world, including stories from his own woodland and the importance of preserving precious wild habitats.”

“This is a unique opportunity for people across Somerset and beyond to support their local community, ask questions about the initiative, and gain inspiration for creating wilder churchyards.”

Pippa Rayner, Wilder Projects Coordinator at Somerset Wildlife Trust, adds: “Wilder Churches has now been running for over three years, and since then, we’ve seen incredible support for the initiative, with communities discovering wildflowers they never knew were there, running community events, building bug homes, collecting grass cuttings, planting for pollinators and more besides!”

“As well as being valued by people, churchyards can offer important habitats for wildlife, including precious wildflower-rich grassland, which has ‘hung on’ in many churchyards whilst the vast majority has been lost from the surrounding countryside (due mainly to intensification of agricultural practices). Ancient trees, hedgerows, walls, woodland and planted areas can also give a variety of wildlife somewhere to feed, nest, shelter or hibernate, so finding out ‘what they’ve already got’ has been exciting for many communities (and us!).”

“Every churchyard is different and although some currently hold little value for wildlife, with community support there is so much that can be done to turn this around. That’s why Wilder Churches is all about supporting local people to come together and take positive, evidence-based action for nature in a way that also works for their community.”

“We’ve already seen incredible results through this initiative, but if we’re to reverse the staggering loss of biodiversity in the UK, we need more communities to get involved, which is why we’re hosting a special welcome event in March this year, and we’re inviting anyone interested to come along and find out more!”

Sara Emmett, Climate Justice & Environment Advisor for The Diocese of Bath and Wells, adds: “A quarter of our churches across Somerset are now part of the Wilder Churches initiative, working with their communities to care for God’s creation – it’s been wonderful to see.”

“We are thrilled that Bishop Michael will be joining us for our first online event of the year, and we’d love you to join us. Everyone is welcome, whether you attend church or are part of the wider community, whether it’s your first time or you are a regular Wilder Churches’ attendee, if you are just curious, or passionate about the environment and nature.”

The ‘Wilder Churches: an event with the Bishop of Bath and Wells’ webinar is being held online on Tuesday 20 March from 19:00 – 20:30. All are welcome – for more information, or to book your place, visit: www.somersetwildlife.org/events/2025-03-20-wilder-churches-event-bishop-bath-and-wells